The United States and China have held "frank" and constructive talks in Beijing on improving ties and managing their differences, China's foreign ministry said.

"The two sides conducted frank, constructive, and effective communication on promoting the improvement of Sino-US relations," said China's foreign ministry on Tuesday.

Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink travelled to Beijing this week — a rare visit to China by a senior US diplomat as Washington seeks to allay tensions between the rival powers.

The US described Kritenbrink's talks with China's Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu and diplomat Yang Tao as "candid and productive".

Meanwhile, China said the two sides discussed "properly managing differences in accordance with the consensus reached by the two heads of state at their Bali meeting in November last year".

"Both parties agree to continue communication," its foreign ministry said.