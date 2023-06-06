WORLD
'Around 100' bodies remain unclaimed from India's deadly rail crash
Hospitals display pictures of the dead to help desperate families in search of news of their loved ones, while authorities are trying to source iced containers to help preserve the unclaimed bodies, a health official says.
A detailed list was made of distinguishing features for each body. / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 6, 2023

Indian authorities have made fervent appeals to families to help identify unclaimed bodies kept in hospitals and mortuaries after 275 people were killed in the country's deadliest rail crash in over two decades.

As of Monday evening, around 100 bodies were yet to be identified, a senior state health department official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Bijay Kumar Mohapatra, health director of Odisha, said authorities were trying to source iced containers to help preserve the bodies.

"Unless they are identified, a post-mortem cannot be done," Mohapatra said, explaining that under Odisha state regulations no autopsy can be conducted on an unclaimed body until 96 hours have passed.

The disaster struck on Friday, when a passenger train hit a stationary freight train, jumped the tracks and hit another passenger train passing in the opposite direction near the district of Balasore in the eastern state of Odisha.

Following non-stop efforts to rescue survivors and clear and repair the track, trains resumed running over that section of the line on Sunday night.

Identifying missing loved ones

At the state capital Bhubaneswar's biggest hospital, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), large television screens displayed pictures of the dead to help desperate families who are scouring hospitals and mortuaries for friends and relatives.

A detailed list was made of distinguishing features for each body, but relatives could first view photographs, however gruesome, to identify missing loved ones, a senior police official told Reuters.

The trains had passengers from several states and officials from seven states — Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh — were in Balasore to help people claim the bodies and take the dead home, the police official added.

India's Railway Board has recommended that the federal Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) take over the probe into the cause of the disaster while a separate inquiry, led by A.M. Chowdhary, commissioner of railway safety for the south-eastern circle, started on Monday.

The CBI team will reach the site on Tuesday and start its investigation. Meanwhile, Railway police filed a case of criminal negligence, without naming any suspects.

A signal failure was the likely cause of the disaster, according to preliminary findings.

The findings indicated the Coromandel Express, heading southbound to Chennai from Kolkata, moved off the main line and entered a loop track — a side track used to park trains — at 128 kilometres per hour, crashing into the stationary freight train.

That crash caused the engine and first four or five coaches of the Coromandel Express to jump the tracks, topple and hit the last two coaches of the Yeshwantpur-Howrah train heading in the opposite direction on the second main track.

