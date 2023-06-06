Kyrgyzstan has claimed that a plot to seize power through mass protests and riots was foiled and that everyone involved was arrested prior to the plan's execution.

The SCNS released a video statement on Tuesday showing men and women being detained in various locations. However, it did not reveal their identities.

The video shows their business cards, which include the names Alexandr Kovalyov, Anton Nazarenko, and Sergey Voitsinsky.

According to the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), a group of people were arrested on charges of preparing mass protests aimed at seizing power in the country.