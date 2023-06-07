WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN set to launch digital archive of Daesh atrocities in Iraq
In agreement with Iraqi authorities, UNITAD archive will be located at the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq.
UN set to launch digital archive of Daesh atrocities in Iraq
So far, eight million pages of documents in the possession of Iraqi authorities have already been digitised. / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 7, 2023

The United Nations is set to launch central archives containing millions of digitised documents that it says provide proof of crimes committed by Daesh in Iraq.

"For us, it is absolutely clear that only if we work side by side with Iraqi authorities, in particular with our counterparts in the Iraqi judiciary, UNITAD can be successful," said the UN's chief investigator Christian Ritscher on Wednesday.

UNITAD, the UN body set up to investigate Daesh crimes in the country, began its fieldwork five years ago in an effort to bring the group to justice.

Ritscher, a German former prosecutor, has been looking into a slew of Daesh atrocities, from murder, torture and mass rape to slavery and genocide.

He says success would mean that perpetrators of "heinous international crimes" are held accountable "through evidence-based trials and before competent courts."

Among the components needed for success are "admissible and reliable evidence," he added.

Digitising documents

"I can assure you that there is no shortage of evidence of ISIL crimes in Iraq," Ritscher said, using an alternate acronym for Daesh.

"ISIL was a large-scale bureaucracy that documented and maintained a state-like administrative system."

Recommended

Because of this, UNITAD launched a huge project to digitise Daesh documents "to ensure that this evidence is admissible before any competent court, whether in Iraq or in other states."

So far, eight million pages of documents in the possession of Iraqi authorities have already been digitised and are already proving useful in the Iraqi judicial system, he said.

The next step will be "establishing a central archive that will be the unified repository of all digitised evidence," Ritscher added.

In agreement with Iraqi authorities, Ritscher said, the archive will be launched "in the coming days," and will be located at the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq.

The repository, he added "could be a milestone to founding a comprehensive e-justice system in Iraq which can be upheld as a leading example, not only in the region, but also globally."

After their meteoric rise in 2014, Daesh briefly controlled a third of Iraqi territory.

In December 2017, Iraq claimed victory against Daesh, but it wasn't until March 2019 that the terrorist group collapsed, losing its last stronghold in neighbouring Syria.

RelatedDecimated Daesh: How Türkiye helped take down terror group's leaders
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean