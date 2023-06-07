WORLD
Tunisia recovers bodies of African refugees after new boat disaster
Authorities find bodies of nine African refugees and migrants while 29 others are rescued as boat capsizes off Monastir coast, officials say.
Tunisia has long been a favoured spot for irregular refugees and migrants attempting the journey. Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
June 7, 2023

The Tunisian Coast Guard has recovered the bodies of nine African refugees and migrants and rescued 29 after their boat sank off the coast of Monastir when they were trying to reach the Italian coast.

Farid Ben Jaha, spokesperson for the Monastir courts said on Wednesday that searches are under way for more potential drowned people in this new disaster off the Tunisian coast.

The country, whose coastline is less than 150 kilometres from the Italian island of Lampedusa, has long been a favoured spot for irregular refugees and migrants attempting the journey.

In recent years, thousands have either died or gone missing trying to cross the Mediterranean.

