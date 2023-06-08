At least 15 people have been killed and 50 others injured in a bomb explosion in Afghanistan’s northeastern Badakhshan province during a memorial ceremony for a deputy governor who was killed in another blast two days earlier.

Thursday's explosion occurred near Nabawi mosque during a funeral for Mawlavi Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi, the deputy governor of Badakhshan. He was killed by a car bomb on Tuesday alongside his driver in Faizabad in the capital of the province.

A local hospital administration confirmed Thursday's casualty figures and stated that the dead and injured were mostly moved to the health facility, according to local broadcaster Tolo News.

Earlier, Moazuddin Ahmadi, the provincial director of information and culture, also confirmed the explosion but couldn't provide other detail. He said there are casualties and an investigation is ongoing.

Local sources who spoke on condition of anonymity say the blast happened inside the mosque where Taliban officials and local people attended the memorial ceremony.

Daesh attacks