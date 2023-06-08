United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called for the safe return of Daesh's foreign fighters stranded in Iraq and Syria to their countries to prevent the terrorist group’s resurgence.

Washington and the 86 members of the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh will continue to counter the group and the scourge of terrorism, Blinken said on Thursday during a meeting of the coalition, held in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

"While we have defeated Daesh/ISIS on the battlefield in Syria and Iraq, we must stay focused to prevent a resurgence," he added.

The top diplomat warned that if Daesh militants and their families stay in displacement camps across the region, it may lead to the group's resurgence.

"This is a priority to reduce numbers in displacement camps across the region,” he added. Blinken said the US pledges $148.8 million to areas cleared of Daesh control in Syria and Iraq as part of new funding amounting to more than $600 million.

"This support will meet critical needs that Syrians and Iraqis themselves have identified, addressing vulnerabilities previously exploited by Daesh/ISIS, closing gaps in local needs, including for essential services, education, community reintegration, accountability for crimes," he said.