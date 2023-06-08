TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's security body reiterates commitment to national peace, welfare
The country's National Security Council discusses matters related to global peace and security in the first meeting since President Erdogan's re-election.
Türkiye's security body reiterates commitment to national peace, welfare
The country's premier body discussed matters related to global peace and security including the Ukraine war, Syria, the Caucasus, and Kosovo. / Photo: AA
June 8, 2023

The steps needed to ensure the security, peace and welfare of the Turkish nation will continue with the same determination in the "Century of Türkiye," the centennial of the Turkish Republic, the country's National Security Council has said.

The country's premier body met for the first time on Thursday since the new government took charge after the re-election of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 28.

It discussed matters related to global peace and security including the Ukraine war, Syria, the Caucasus, and Kosovo.

"Permanent peace and territorial integrity of Syria are only possible through elimination of all terrorist groups," the council said in a statement, and reiterated the "significance of international cooperation in facilitating the voluntary, safe, and dignified repatriation of Syrians to their homeland."

On the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which broke out last year in February, the Council said "Türkiye will keep contributing to peace efforts."

Recommended

It expressed satisfaction with the progress in talks for the normalisation of ties between Azerbaijan and Armenia, saying a "fair solution is a must for peace in the Caucasus."

On tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, the top brass highlighted the importance of Turkish support to the Balkans region as the dialogue process continues.

While taking stock of the situation in Sudan, the Council urged the warring parties, the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, to resolve their issues peacefully, and declare an immediate ceasefire.

RelatedErdogan: We will build 'Century of Türkiye' together
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay