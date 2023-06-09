Fahrettin Altun has been appointed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as the Presidency's Director of Communications, according to the Official Gazette.

The announcement of Altun's appointment in the gazette was made early on Friday.

Altun thanked President Erdogan on Twitter, emphasising unity and cooperation.

"I would like to express my gratitude to our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who once again entrusted the duty of Communications Director to me, for his approval," Altun said,