Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has accused Israel of seeking to fully reoccupy the West Bank.

"What's happening is a full reoccupation of the West Bank whether Area A, or B or C," Shtayyeh said in a statement on Thursday.

Israeli forces destroyed the house of a Palestinian detainee in the occupied West Bank. The house is owned by Islam Froukh, who is accused by Israel of carrying out a bomb attack in a bus station in Jerusalem last year, in which two Israelis were killed.

The home demolition has displaced the detainee’s parents and four sisters.

Shtayyeh termed the home demolition by Israel as a “heinous crime”, which left his entire family homeless.