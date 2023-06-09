WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel seeks to fully reoccupy West Bank: Palestinian PM Shtayyeh
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh says Israel is carrying out the "heinous crime" of "collective punishment" in the occupied West Bank.
Israeli army on Thursday destroyed a home in the central Ramallah city of the occupied West Bank, that belongs to a Palestinian detainee in an Israeli jail. / Photo: AA
June 9, 2023

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has accused Israel of seeking to fully reoccupy the West Bank.

"What's happening is a full reoccupation of the West Bank whether Area A, or B or C," Shtayyeh said in a statement on Thursday.

Israeli forces destroyed the house of a Palestinian detainee in the occupied West Bank. The house is owned by Islam Froukh, who is accused by Israel of carrying out a bomb attack in a bus station in Jerusalem last year, in which two Israelis were killed.

The home demolition has displaced the detainee’s parents and four sisters.

Shtayyeh termed the home demolition by Israel as a “heinous crime”, which left his entire family homeless.

"This collective punishment, which has never happened in history, is an attempt by the [Israeli] occupation to lower the morale of our people," the premier said.

Under the 1995 Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, was divided into three portions – Area A, B, and C.

The Israeli army frequently demolishes homes of Palestinians accused of carrying out attacks against Israelis, a policy that triggered widespread condemnations from rights groups as a form of collective punishment.

RelatedIsrael killed 112 Palestinians in East Jerusalem, West Bank in 2023: UN
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
