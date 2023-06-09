TÜRKİYE
PKK ‘officers’ lead a life of luxury as lower-rung terrorists rot in misery
One of the two surrendered terrorists suffered from a punctured intestine due to extended periods of hunger.
While the terrorists on the ground suffered in misery, it was a different scenario for the higher-ups. / Photo: TRT World
June 9, 2023

The surrender of two PKK terrorists to Turkish security forces has laid bare the double standards of the terrorist group’s so-called leaders and the extreme conditions in which the lower-rung cadres are forced to operate.

The two emancipated terrorists – so thin that their ribcages stick out through their skins – contrast sharply with photographs that show PKK leaders feasting at an undisclosed location.

Türkiye’s Ministry of Defence shared the photographs on its social media accounts of the two terrorists, including a woman, who had surrendered in northern Iraq where Turkish armed forces are engaged in the anti-terrorist Operation Claw-Lock.

Security sources revealed that during a routine health check, it was found one of the two terrorists suffered from a punctured intestine due to extended periods of hunger.

Despite terrorists' claims that their dens are inaccessible, Turkish soldiers have carried out a successful operation in Mount Hale and seized large amounts of explosives and firearms.

The ministry said that one of the two terrorists was recruited in Syria while the other was lured into the terror organisation while leading a family life in a European capital.

Life of luxury’

While the terrorists on the ground suffered in misery, it was a different scenario for the higher-ups.

In one photo, PKK/KCKs so-called executive committee Co-Chair Cemil Bayik, known by his codename “Cuma”, is seen feasting on freshly-prepared food from a floor table. Some of his accomplices are also seen in the photograph.

The security sources said that the Turkish Armed Forces would continue to fight against terrorists until the last terrorist is “neutralised”.

