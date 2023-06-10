Nigeria's security services have detained the country's central bank chief as part of an investigation into his office, shortly after new President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government suspended him following nearly a decade in the post.

"The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby confirms that Mr Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is now in its custody for some investigative reasons," the DSS internal security agency said in a statement on Saturday.

The DSS did not give details, but one of Tinubu's government spokesmen earlier said that Emefiele had been suspended immediately as part of an "ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector".

The bank's deputy governor will step into the director's role pending the conclusion of investigations, the statement said.

Tinubu, who came to power at the end of last month following a contested February election, had promised reforms to help Africa's largest economy emerge from financial troubles.

Huge naira cash shortage

Emefiele was under fire, including over a policy by former president Muhammadu Buhari to replace old naira currency notes with new ones to prevent corruption during this year's election and curtail cash ransom payments after kidnappings.