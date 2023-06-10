Thousands have taken to the streets of cities and towns across Israel for the 23rd straight week, protesting controversial judicial reform plans as well as deadly violence hitting Arab communities.

In central Tel Aviv on Saturday, where thousands have gathered according to an AFP news agency correspondent, demonstrator Michal Gat said "our country is being captured by extreme people... we're being held hostage."

"We have been here... with our kids, in the rain or hot weather" for 23 weeks, the 47-year-old hi-tech worker told AFP.

"It's super important for the Israeli people to keep Israel a democracy."

Gaining momentum and seeing large turnouts of more than 200,000 demonstrators at times, protest organisers have said they will not give up until the government cancels the proposed legal changes rather than delaying them.

The far-right government's reform proposals would curtail the authority of the Supreme Court and give politicians greater powers over the selection of judges.

The government says the judicial plan is meant to rein in what it says is an overly interventionist Supreme Court and restore power to elected legislators.

In March, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had announced a "pause" to allow for talks on the divisive reforms.