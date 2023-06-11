Sunday, June 11, 2023

Russia and Ukraine have swapped a total of nearly 200 prisoners, both sides announced.

In a Twitter post, Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s President's Office, said: “We are getting back 95 of our people. The list includes soldiers from the Armed Forces and National Guard, as well as border guards."

Yermak said that these soldiers served in Mariupol, Chernobyl, Snake Island, near Bakhmut and Azovstal factory.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry said that 94 Russian soldiers were released after negotiations with Ukraine.

In a statement, the ministry said that the soldiers will be transferred to Moscow by military plane and that all the released soldiers will be taken to health facilities for treatment and rehabilitation.

1741 GMT — Ukraine says two villages retaken in fresh offensive

Kiev has announced that Ukrainian forces had retaken two villages in the eastern region of Donetsk, the first reported gains of their new offensive.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday gave his strongest signal yet that Kiev has launched its long-awaited counterattack to seize back land in the east and south, confirming that "counteroffensive and defensive operations" were taking place.

"Neskuchne of the Donetsk region is under the Ukrainian flag again," said the state border guard service, releasing a video of Ukrainian troops announcing the takeover.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine's ground forces said that soldiers of the 68th separate ranger brigade had liberated the nearby village of Blagodatne.

1701 GMT — Ukraine infantry vow to fight on after US-made armour damaged

Ukrainian troops whose US-made Bradley armoured vehicles were damaged or destroyed in an assault on Russian positions last week have vowed that they would soon resume the fight.

A group of Bradley fighting vehicles backed by German-made Leopard tanks came under fire on Thursday, as Ukraine's 47th Brigade launched an offensive southeast of Zaporizhzhia - part of a fresh bid to claw back some territory from Russia.

Drone footage of the ambush, shared on Russian channels, showed several vehicles hit.

A group of Ukrainian soldiers just outside the small town of Orikhiv, in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia, told AFP they had lost most of their Bradleys.

Of nine vehicles attached to the group's mechanised infantry unit -- not the only one involved in the battle - six were wrecked, three damaged but reparable, and one was unscathed.

1546 GMT —Ukraine reports deadly Russian shelling of evacuation boat in flooded south

Three people have been killed and 10 have been wounded when Russian forces shelled a boat carrying evacuees from flooded occupied territory to the Ukrainian-controlled city of Kherson, the regional governor said.

The area has been stricken by catastrophic flooding after the destruction of the Russian-controlled Kakhovka dam along the front line in the Kherson region on June 6, forcing thousands to flee and sparking fears of humanitarian as well as environmental disasters.

Kiev and Moscow have accused each other of deliberately blowing up the dam.

1417 GMT — Ukrainian president approves sanctions against 178 Russian citizens

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has approved a proposal by the country’s National Security and Defence Council to sanction 178 Russian citizens, including 81 people who also have Ukrainian citizenship.

The decree, which was released by the website of the Ukrainian presidency, said that the decision was taken to support proposals made by the country’s Security Service regarding the “application and introduction of changes to personal special economic and other restrictive measures.”

The restrictions implemented by the decree are set for a period of five years and include measures such as the blocking of assets and restrictions on trade operations and transit through Ukrainian territory.

1421 GMT — Ukraine announces first gain of counteroffensive in Donetsk

Kiev's troops say they have recaptured a village from Russian forces in Ukraine's southeast, the first liberated settlement they have claimed since launching a counterattack this week.

Soldiers hoisted the Ukrainian flag at a bombed-out building in an unverified video published by Ukraine's 68th Jaeger Brigade, which identified the settlement as Blahodatne in Donetsk region.

"We're seeing the first results of the counter-offensive actions, localised results," Valeryi Shershen, spokesperson for Ukraine's "Tavria" military sector, said on television.

He said the village lay on the edge of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzia regions a few kilometres south of the Kiev-controlled village of Velyka Novosilka.

1401 GMT — Russia says it hits Leopard tanks, US Bradley vehicles in Ukraine

Russia says it has destroyed at least seven German-made Leopard tanks and five US-made Bradley vehicles over 48 hours while repelling Ukrainian attacks, though Russian bloggers reported Ukraine had briefly pierced part of the Russian line.

Russia's defence ministry said it had repelled more than a dozen Ukrainian attacks over the past day in three major directions and had destroyed a column of armoured vehicles of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade in the Zaporizhzhia region.

"During the past day, the armed forces of Ukraine continued unsuccessful attempts of offensive actions in the Donetsk, southern Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions," it said.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify battlefield reports from either side, but was able to verify the location though not the date of a video showing Russian drones striking Ukrainian-manned tanks in the Zaporizhzhia region.

1336 GMT — Dozens of people missing after Ukraine flood: minister

Thirty-five people, including seven children, are missing in southern Ukraine following the devastating flood prosecutors called the "worst environmental catastrophe since Chernobyl."

Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said that 77 towns and villages had been flooded in the southern regions of Kherson and Mykolaiv following the destruction of the Kakhovka dam. Klymenko said that in the Kherson region 35 people were missing, including seven children.

As a result of the flood, five people died in the region of Kherson and one person was dead in the region of Mykolaiv, he said. A total of 3,700 people have been evacuated from their homes in the two regions, the minister added in a statement.

1325 GMT — Ukraine claims Russia moving ‘combat-ready’ units away from Kherson

Ukraine’s deputy defence minister has claimed that Russia is moving its more “combat-ready” units away from the Kherson region.

“Therefore, the purpose of undermining the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant by the Russians becomes obvious … The command of the Russian occupying forces decided to ‘narrow’ the possible geography of active actions of the Armed Forces,” Hanna Maliar said in a statement on Telegram, in reference to the destruction of the Kakhovka dam.

Maliar claimed that Russia decided on the manoeuvre “taking into account their own losses and limited reserves” and the “inability to restrain the Ukrainian offensive in various directions.”