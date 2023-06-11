WORLD
4 MIN READ
Ex-US president Donald Trump accuses Biden administration of "unfair legal attack" on him as he addresses supporters in Georgia and North Carolina states.
Trump rallies supporters after explosive 37-count indictment
Trump tells Georgia crowd he was being pursued in court because he was running for a second term in the White House. / Photo: Reuters
June 11, 2023

Donald Trump has railed against the "corrupt" US justice system, lashing out a day after federal prosecutors indicted him on multiple felony charges in an explosive development in the 2024 presidential election race.

Trump on Saturday appeared before two state Republican conventions — first in Georgia and then North Carolina — and railed against what he called an unfair legal attack on him.

"You're dealing with crazy lunatics," Trump said in his Greensboro, North Carolina appearance.

"The baseless indictment of me by the Biden administration's weaponised department of injustice will go down as among the most horrific abuses of power in the history of our country," he said.

The 37 counts of the indictment — released on Friday and focused on his alleged mishandling of classified materials — set the former president up for a far more severe legal reckoning than the charges of personal, political and commercial misconduct he has largely ridden out in the past.

And it also sets the stage for a White House race like no other before it, with President Joe Biden's Department of Justice pursuing the prosecution of the clear front-runner for the Republican nomination.

'Witch-hunt'

Earlier in the day in Columbus, Georgia, Trump told the crowd he was being pursued in court because he was running for a second term in the White House.

"That's why they're doing it, if I wasn't, there would be no witch hunt, there would be no indictment," he told supporters.

The two events came just days before Trump is due to appear in federal court in Miami to answer the explosive charges he put US national security "at risk" by willfully retaining classified defence information, conspiring to obstruct justice, corruptly concealing documents, and making false statements.

The charges, brought by Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith, carry up to 20 years in prison each.

Trump has already responded to the indictment with a string of posts on his Truth Social platform and a video statement, calling Smith "deranged" and a "Trump hater" and framing the prosecution as election interference orchestrated by Biden and his campaign.

"They come after me because now we're leading in the polls again by a lot against Biden," he said.

So far, the response of many Republicans — including some of Trump's party nomination rivals — has been to rally behind the former president and amplify his sense of outrage.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy, who has had a rollercoaster relationship with Trump, said the indictment marked a "dark day" for the United States.

"I, and every American who believes in the rule of law, stand with President Trump," McCarthy said.

And Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, seen as Trump's most viable challenger for the Republican nomination, echoed the claims of a "weaponised" Justice Department.

