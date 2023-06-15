Australia's opposition conservative party has suspended a senator accused of sexually assaulting a fellow lawmaker.

Party leader Peter Dutton said on Thursday that he had met David Van -- who has strenuously denied allegations levelled in parliament -- and had taken a "decision that he should no longer sit in the Liberal Party party room".

The party leader's decision follows Australian lawmaker Lidia Thorpe's detailed allegations that she had been sexually "assaulted" in parliament, stating the building was "not a safe place" for women to work.

In a tearful Senate address on Thursday, independent Thorpe claimed she was subjected to "sexual comments", cornered in a stairwell, "inappropriately touched" and "propositioned" by "powerful men".

Thorpe had on Wednesday accused a fellow senator of "sexually assaulting" her, before being forced to withdraw the remark under threat of parliamentary sanction.

But on Thursday, Thorpe restated the core of her allegations against conservative David Van, who has strenuously denied the claims.

Van on Thursday said he was "shattered and battered" by the allegations, telling local media they were "utterly untrue."

Thorpe had said that while the allegations were protected from Australia's severe defamation laws, Van had engaged lawyers in the matter and she had to restate her case to navigate parliamentary rules.

Related Australian government under fire over rampant culture of misogyny

'I had to be accompanied by someone'

Acknowledging that "sexual assault" meant different things to different people, Thorpe described her experiences in the crucible of Australian democracy.

"What I experienced was being followed, aggressively propositioned and inappropriately touched," she said.