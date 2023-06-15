Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials said, the latest death in a spike of violence that has rocked the region.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said 20-year-old Khalil Yahya Anis was shot in the head on Thursday in the city of Nablus, where Israeli forces conduct frequent military raids.

The Israeli military said troops operating in the occupied city came under fire and fired back. The troops were demolishing the home of a Palestinian allegedly behind the killing of an Israeli soldier last year.

Israel demolishes the homes of attackers in what it says is a deterrent against future attacks. Critics say the tactic amounts to collective punishment under International Humanitarian Law.