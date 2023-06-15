Türkiye’s security forces have “neutralised” more than a dozen YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, the National Defence Ministry announced.

“Destroying terrorist targets in Tal Rifat and Manbij regions, the Turkish Armed Forces neutralised 16 more terrorists who carried out an attack,” the ministry said on Twitter on Thursday.

The number of terrorists “neutralised” in the region rose to 57 with the latest counter-terrorism operation, the ministry said.