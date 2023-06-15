TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish security forces 'neutralise' 16 more YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria
Turkish army destroys terror targets in northern Syria's Tal Rifaat, Manbij regions, says National Defence Ministry.
Turkish security forces 'neutralise' 16 more YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria
“Destroying terrorist targets in Tal Rifat and Manbij regions, the Turkish Armed Forces neutralized 16 more terrorists who carried out an attack,” the National Defence Ministry said. / Photo:  Ministry of National Defense / Others
June 15, 2023

Türkiye’s security forces have “neutralised” more than a dozen YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, the National Defence Ministry announced.

“Destroying terrorist targets in Tal Rifat and Manbij regions, the Turkish Armed Forces neutralised 16 more terrorists who carried out an attack,” the ministry said on Twitter on Thursday.

The number of terrorists “neutralised” in the region rose to 57 with the latest counter-terrorism operation, the ministry said.

RelatedPKK ‘officers’ lead a life of luxury as lower-rung terrorists rot in misery
Recommended

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Türkiye has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

RelatedTurkish intelligence 'neutralises' senior leader of PKK/KCK Fehmi Ogmen
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan