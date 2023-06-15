WORLD
US tourist dies after assault near Germany's Neuschwanstein Castle
German police have assumed control of the investigation into attempted murder, murder, and a sexual offence, with the current priority being the meticulous reconstruction of the incident's exact circumstances.
The friend of the first victim was then also pushed down the slope, falling next to her friend some 50 metres below / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 15, 2023

A 21-year-old American woman has died after being assaulted and pushed down a slope by a US tourist near the Neuschwanstein castle in southern Germany, police said.

A 30-year-old American man was arrested after the incident on Wednesday afternoon, police from the town of Kempten said in a statement.

The 21-year-old and her 22-year-old woman friend were hiking in the area when they met the 30-year-old man, the police said.

The man allegedly persuaded them to follow him down a secret trail that led to a good lookout point.

He then "physically attacked" the 21-year-old woman, police said.

When her friend tried to intervene, he allegedly choked her and pushed her down a steep slope.

Police believe "an attempted sexual offence" was then committed against the 21-year-old.

She was then also pushed down the slope, falling next to her friend some 50 metres below.

When mountain rescue workers found the two women, the 22-year-old was injured but able to talk.

The 21-year-old was seriously injured and taken by helicopter to a hospital, where she died later that night as a result of her injuries.

The man is being investigated on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and a sexual offence.

