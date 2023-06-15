At least 15 people died when a truck collided with a vehicle carrying elderly passengers in central Canada's Manitoba province, police have said.

"Fifteen people have been confirmed deceased," Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer Rob Hill told a press conference on Thursday, adding that "10 people were transported to hospital with various injuries."

The majority of passengers in the transport vehicle, which was carrying about 25 people, were seniors, Hill said.

Thursday's crash occurred near the town of Carberry in southwestern Manitoba, 170 km west of Winnipeg, making it one of the most lethal road accidents in recent Canadian history.

'Tragic accident'

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp broadcast video from the scene that showed firefighters spraying water on a burning white vehicle that was in a ditch to the side of the road.