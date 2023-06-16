Microsoft’s co-founder Bill Gates has met with Chinese President Xi Jinping just days after a visit to Beijing by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The state broadcaster CCTV showed Xi on Friday saying he was happy to see Gates, who he called an “old friend,” after three years without meeting during the pandemic.

“I believe that the foundation of Sino-US relations lies in the people,” Xi said to Gates.

“Under the current world situation, we can carry out various activities that benefit our two countries, the people of our countries, and the entire human race.”

The Chinese leader added that the US and China can cooperate to “benefit our two countries”.

