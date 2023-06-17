Türkiye is looking to increase its exports to $265 billion by the end of 2023 "despite the negative global economic outlook," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Erdogan's remarks came on Saturday as he was addressing the 30th Ordinary General Assembly of Turkish Exporters Assembly and Export Champions Award Ceremony in Ankara.

"Today, if we have products labelled with the stamp 'Made in Türkiye' even in the farthest places of the world, it is our exporters who have the most significant part in this," he said.

"Despite the negative global economic outlook, we want to increase our exports to $265 billion at the end of this year and $285 billion next year," Erdogan added.

Effects of quake 'diminishing'