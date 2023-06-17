Turkish fathers have continued their sit-in outside the PKK-linked HDP party headquarters with the hopes of reuniting with their children on Father's Day.

The sit-in protest in the country's southeast Diyarbakir province entered its 1,384th day on Saturday, ahead of Father's Day on June 18.

The fathers say their children were kidnapped or forcibly recruited by the PKK terrorist organisation.

Nurettin Odumlu said his son Yusuf was kidnapped 10 years ago, and that the greatest gift someone could give him would be to reunite him with his child.

Speaking also on behalf of those who share his fate, Odumlu said without their children, they "don't have Father's Day."

"We only want our children to return. Like other families who have their children, we dream of embracing our children," said Haci Guger, whose son Dogan was kidnapped eight years ago.