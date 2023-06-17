TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish fathers want PKK to return their children for Father's Day
The grieving fathers, who say their children were kidnapped or forcibly recruited by the terrorist organisation, continue their vigil in Diyarbakir.
Turkish fathers want PKK to return their children for Father's Day
The grieving fathers say their children were kidnapped or forcibly recruited by the PKK terrorist organisation. / Photo: AA
June 17, 2023

Turkish fathers have continued their sit-in outside the PKK-linked HDP party headquarters with the hopes of reuniting with their children on Father's Day.

The sit-in protest in the country's southeast Diyarbakir province entered its 1,384th day on Saturday, ahead of Father's Day on June 18.

The fathers say their children were kidnapped or forcibly recruited by the PKK terrorist organisation.

Nurettin Odumlu said his son Yusuf was kidnapped 10 years ago, and that the greatest gift someone could give him would be to reunite him with his child.

Speaking also on behalf of those who share his fate, Odumlu said without their children, they "don't have Father's Day."

"We only want our children to return. Like other families who have their children, we dream of embracing our children," said Haci Guger, whose son Dogan was kidnapped eight years ago.

Recommended

Tens of thousands killed

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the terror group's Syrian branch. They often mount attacks on Jarabulus, Afrin and Azaz from Syria's Manbij and Tal Rifat areas.

According to a report on Saturday, at least three civilians were injured in a rocket attack by the YPG/PKK terrorist group in northwestern Syria.

The attack targeted the town of Terende in Afrin district by terrorists based in the city of Tal Rifat, according to local sources.

RelatedTürkiye's intelligence 'neutralises' wanted terrorist in Syria
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye's Erdogan hails country's defence industry, vows to protect Silvan Epigraph
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year