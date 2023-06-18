WORLD
2 MIN READ
Philippine ferry catches fire with 120 people onboard
A ferry caught fire while traveling from Siquijor province to Bohol province in the central Philippines at dawn. A rescue operation is underway.
Philippine ferry catches fire with 120 people onboard
Photos and video released by the coast guard show flames and black smoke billowing from two decks at one end of the ferry. / Photo: AP
June 18, 2023

A Philippine ferry carrying 120 passengers and crew members caught fire at sea and a coast guard vessel was deployed to rescue those onboard and try to extinguish the flames, coast guard officials have said.

The M/V Esperanza Star caught fire at dawn while travelling from Siquijor province to Bohol province in the central Philippines, the coast guard said on Sunday.

It did not immediately say how many people have been rescued from the ferry or if there were casualties.

Photos and video released by the coast guard show flames and black smoke billowing from two decks at one end of the ferry as coast guard personnel onboard another vessel used a water cannon to try to put out the fire. A fishing boat and one other vessel could be seen nearby.

None of the 65 passengers and 55 crew members could be seen aboard the burning ferry based on the photographs and video released by the coast guard.

RelatedPhilippines, China dispute over incident at sea
Recommended

Not the first time

Sea accidents are common in the Philippine archipelago because of frequent storms, badly maintained vessels, overcrowding and spotty enforcement of safety regulations, especially in remote provinces.

In March, a fire broke out and raged overnight on a ferry carrying about 250 people and killed at least 31 passengers and crew members off the southern island province of Basilan, the coast guard said.

In December 1987, the ferry Dona Paz sank after colliding with a fuel tanker, killing more than 4,300 people in the world’s worst peacetime maritime disaster.

RelatedJapan hopes to shore up Philippines' defence amid Taiwan conflict fears
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Syrian President al Sharaa says blocking sanctions relief amounts to complicity in killing
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Syria to hold first parliamentary election on October 5: State media
Israeli drone strike kills four US citizens, including three children, in southern Lebanon
Western recognition of Palestine sparks Israeli backlash
Three unidentified drones spotted over Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla, activists say
At least 48 killed in clashes between South Sudan army and opposition: Reports
UK, Canada, Australia formally recognise Palestine ahead of UNGA meeting
Illegal Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa, hold prayers for Charlie Kirk
Israeli forces detain 23 Palestinians in West Bank raids as illegal settlers launch fresh attacks
UN Security Council to hold emergency talks over Russian jets' breach of Estonian airspace
Taliban rejects Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Syria accuses SDF terrorists of attack in Aleppo countryside
Israel's 'massacres' in Gaza to top agenda in UN speech: Erdogan
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency