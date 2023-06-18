Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has ordered more troops to western Uganda where attackers from a group with links to Daesh killed at least 41 people, mostly students.

Museveni said on Sunday that more soldiers had joined the pursuit in the area, which includes Rwenzori Mountain, from where the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) launched their insurgency against Museveni in the 1990s.

"We are now sending more troops into the area south of Rwenzori Mountain," he said in a statement.

"Their action, the desperate, cowardly, terrorist action, therefore, will not save them. We are bringing new forces to the Uganda side as we continue the hunting on the Congo side."

ADF militants killed the students late on Friday at Lhubirira Secondary School in Mpondwe, near the border with Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Military and police said the attackers had also abducted six students and fled towards the Virunga National Park across the border. Their fate is unknown.

On Saturday, privately owned NTV Uganda television said the death toll stood at 41, while the state-run New Vision newspaper said it was 42.

New Vision said 39 of the dead were students, and some were killed when the attackers set off a bomb as they fled.