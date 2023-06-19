Palestine has condemned Israel’s use of a military helicopter during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, which killed five Palestinians and injured 91 others.

An Israeli military helicopter fired missiles at a residential building during the raid early on Monday, marking the first use of military aircraft by Israel in the occupied West Bank since 2002, witnesses said.

In a statement, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry termed Israel’s use of a military helicopter during the raid as a “dangerous escalation” that came as “an attempt by Israel’s ruling coalition to export its internal crisis and problems to the Palestinian scene.”

The ministry called for a firm stance from the United States and the international arena “that rises to the level of what our people are facing from settler colonialism and crimes of persecution, oppression and abuse.”

The United Nations rights chief, Volker Turk, said he was "extremely worried by the deteriorating situation" in Palestine.

"Unlawful killings of Palestinians by the Israeli security forces have increased, including apparent extrajudicial executions," he added.

'Open war'