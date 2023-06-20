TÜRKİYE
Türkiye 'neutralises' 2 high-ranking PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
The terrorists were targeted in Operation Claw-Lock zone and a large quantity of arms and ammunition has been seized.
Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock last April to target the terrorist group PKK's hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, near the Turkish border. / Photo: AA Archive
June 20, 2023

The Turkish military has "neutralised" two high-ranking PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, security sources said.

The terrorists were targeted on Monday in the Operation Claw-Lock zone and a large number of arms and ammunition, including two M-16 rifles, 180 5.56mm rounds, an RPG-7 grenade launcher, night vision binoculars and a camera were seized.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Ankara has been carrying out several anti-terror offensives in northern Iraq to root out terrorists who hide in these areas and plot cross-border attacks on Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

SOURCE:AA
