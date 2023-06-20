The Turkish military has "neutralised" two high-ranking PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, security sources said.

The terrorists were targeted on Monday in the Operation Claw-Lock zone and a large number of arms and ammunition, including two M-16 rifles, 180 5.56mm rounds, an RPG-7 grenade launcher, night vision binoculars and a camera were seized.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.