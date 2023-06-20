Israeli troops have shot and killed a Palestinian man, whom the army accused of throwing petrol bombs near the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, Palestinian officials said.

Zakaria Mohammed al-Zaoul, 20, was "martyred by live occupation (Israeli) bullets to the head, in the town of Husan", the Palestinian health ministry said on Tuesday.

The Israeli military said troops were "on routine activity" in the city, south of Jerusalem, when "a suspect hurled Molotov cocktails" at them on Monday night.

"The soldiers responded with live fire. A hit was identified," the statement added.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported the military used live fire, tear gas and stun grenades during the clashes with young Palestinians.

Zaoul's death was the latest in a surge of violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.