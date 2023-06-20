Fulgence Kayishema, one of the four remaining fugitives sought over the 1994 genocide against the Tutsis, will apply for asylum in South Africa, where he has been living for two decades, his lawyer has said.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said in a statement on Tuesday that the accused "has abandoned his bail application and will instead launch an asylum application today".

It did not indicate on what grounds Kayishema was applying for asylum.

"My instructions are to apply for asylum in the Republic of South Africa," lawyer Juan Smuts told AFP news agency after Kayishema appeared in court in Cape Town.

Smuts said his client "fears for his life, if and when extradited". There have not been any formal extradition requests yet.

The 62-year-old was arrested last month in the town of Paarl in South Africa's Cape Winelands region.

'Most wanted'