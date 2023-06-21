TÜRKİYE
Türkiye seeks global action on refugees' 'dignified' reintegration
Fahrettin Altun, communications director of the Turkish Presidency, says world can take a cue from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has embraced oppressed and victims "ignored by most of the world."
Altun praises Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his unwavering support to the marginalised and the vulnerable.  / Photo: AA Archive
June 21, 2023

Turkish Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said that the international community has a fundamental political and moral responsibility to ensure that refugees live with dignity.

"Refugees, forcibly uprooted from their homes and compelled to build a new life in unfamiliar territories, represent one of the most pressing human rights challenges of our time," he said on Twitter to mark World Refugee Day.

"It is the utmost political and moral responsibility of the international community to facilitate their reintegration into a dignified existence," Altun said.

Altun commended Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his unwavering support to the marginalised and the vulnerable, stressing that Erdogan's advocacy has resonated globally and served as a powerful reminder of the need for compassion and solidarity.

"Our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has embraced the oppressed and the victims, who have been ignored by most of the world, and has become their voice in the international arena by teaching humanity to the world," he said.

The Turkish communications director said that every year on June 20, World Refugee Day, organised by the United Nations, serves as a powerful reminder to the global community about the moral obligations and ethical principles that should be embraced universally.

More than 1 in 74 people is displaced worldwide

Türkiye hosts the largest refugee population in the world with some 3.6 million refugees, according to the UN.

The number of people forcibly displaced around the world has climbed to a record 110 million people, according to the head of the UN refugee agency, with conflicts in Ukraine and Sudan spurring millions of people to flee their homes.

The increase of around 19 million people to 108.4 million by the end of last year is the biggest annual jump on record, UNHCR said in a report released on Wednesday. That number has since risen further to 110 million, mostly due to Sudan's eight-week-old conflict, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said.

For the two decades before the Syria conflict in 2011, the global level was roughly stable at about 40 million refugees and internally displaced people, the Forced Displacement report showed.

But their numbers have risen each year since and have now more than doubled. More than one in every 74 people is now displaced, the report said.

Of the total refugees and those needing international protection, about half of them came from just three countries: Syria, Ukraine and Afghanistan.

SOURCE:AA, Reuters
