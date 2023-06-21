Four people were shot and killed near a settlement in the occupied West Bank, Israeli officials said, a day after an army raid in the territory left six Palestinians dead.

In Huwara, near Nablus, around 100 Jewish settlers attacked residents and set fire to olive groves, the mayor of the town and a resident told AFP by telephone.

It was an apparent repetition of the settler revenge attacks that followed a deadly Palestinian shooting in the town in February and drew international condemnation.

An AFP reporter at the scene saw olive groves on fire.

Several dozen people were wounded, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Other settler attacks were reported in the evening, in Al-Lubban al-Sharqiya, near Eli, and in Beit Furik, another town in the north of the West Bank.

Gunmen 'neutralised'

The gunmen struck at a petrol station near the Eli settlement, south of Nablus.

Four other people were wounded, according to Israel's Magen David Adom emergency services.

The Israeli military said "a civilian in the area neutralised one of the terrorists" - without giving further details on their condition.

A military spokesman said Israeli security forces "located and neutralised" a second assailant who had fled the scene in a stolen car, near the northern city of Tubas.

The Palestinian health ministry announced the body of a man "shot by the Israeli occupation" arrived at a hospital in Tubas.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967 and, excluding annexed east Jerusalem, the territory is now home to around 490,000 Israelis who live in settlements considered illegal under international law.

Officials in the Eli settlement named one of those killed as resident Elisha Antman.

An AFP photographer saw Israeli police officers inspecting a partially covered body, as soldiers and medics stood nearby.