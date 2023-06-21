Clashes resumed between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary RSF after a three-day ceasefire expired Wednesday morning, a protest group and residents have reported.

Sudan descended into conflict in mid-April after months of worsening tensions exploded into open fighting between rival generals seeking to control the African nation.

The conflict pits the military, led by Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, against the Rapid Support Forces, a militia-turned-paramilitary force commanded by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The ceasefire, brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia, expired Wednesday at 6 am local time. The truce had brought relative calm to Sudan's capital Khartoum since it took effect, but fierce fighting was reported starting Tuesday night in parts of the city.

Residents said the clashes centred around an intelligence headquarters near Khartoum International Airport. There were sporadic clashes elsewhere in the capital, according to three people who live in the capital.

