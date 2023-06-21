TÜRKİYE
Fidan, Blinken discuss Türkiye-US ties, Ukraine in London talks
Top diplomats of the two countries also discussed the NATO's enlargement and normalisation between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the context of developments in the South Caucasus.
The two ministers are attending the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.  / Photo: AA
June 21, 2023

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in London, to discuss various issues, including Sweden's NATO bid, defence cooperation, as well as bilateral ties.

The talks took place on Wednesday in central London, where the two counterparts had arrived for the Ukraine Recovery Conference.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, the duo discussed the latest situation in Ukraine, NATO's enlargement and normalisation between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the context of developments in the South Caucasus.

Along with bilateral ties, the Black Sea Grain Deal which was implemented with the initiative of Türkiye were also discussed during the talks.

Fidan told reporters before the meeting, "Today, we are here in London to demonstrate our support for Ukraine."

Although the two countries may not see eye-to-eye on every issue, Fidan noted that their longstanding alliance within NATO and other platforms compel them to continue working together.

Recalling that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Joe Biden established Türkiye-US strategic mechanism last year in the Spanish capital Madrid, Fidan said the goal of the mechanism is to address the outstanding issues and explore opportunities for deeper cooperation.

For his part, Blinken said it is a pleasure to meet with the "colleague of many years,” referring to Fidan.

He praised bilateral relations, saying, "There's so much the US and Türkiye are doing together on the most essential, vital issues."

He underlined that during the meeting, the upcoming NATO summit, Sweden's accession to the alliance and defence cooperation between the US and Türkiye will be on the agenda, as well as bilateral ties.

"...and moving forward, a number of issues, including energy and economic collaboration, but the relationship between our countries is deep and rich," Blinken added.

Earlier, Fidan also held separate talks with Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Italy's Antonio Tajani, Germany's Annalena Baerbock and Austria's Alexander Schallenberg on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference.

READ MORE: Who is Hakan Fidan, Türkiye's new top diplomat?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
