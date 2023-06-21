Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in London, to discuss various issues, including Sweden's NATO bid, defence cooperation, as well as bilateral ties.

The talks took place on Wednesday in central London, where the two counterparts had arrived for the Ukraine Recovery Conference.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, the duo discussed the latest situation in Ukraine, NATO's enlargement and normalisation between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the context of developments in the South Caucasus.

Along with bilateral ties, the Black Sea Grain Deal which was implemented with the initiative of Türkiye were also discussed during the talks.

Fidan told reporters before the meeting, "Today, we are here in London to demonstrate our support for Ukraine."

Although the two countries may not see eye-to-eye on every issue, Fidan noted that their longstanding alliance within NATO and other platforms compel them to continue working together.

Recalling that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Joe Biden established Türkiye-US strategic mechanism last year in the Spanish capital Madrid, Fidan said the goal of the mechanism is to address the outstanding issues and explore opportunities for deeper cooperation.