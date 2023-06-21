WORLD
2 MIN READ
Multiple deaths in northeast Kenya as vehicles run over explosives
Kenyan authorities suspect that members associated with Al Shabab terrorist group may be responsible for the attacks which killed at least seven people.
Multiple deaths in northeast Kenya as vehicles run over explosives
Al Shabab has been fighting for more than a decade to topple Somalia's central government. / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 21, 2023

Seven people were killed in two separate incidents when vehicles ran over improvised explosives in northeast Kenya, with police saying in one of the cases that they suspected militants of Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabab were responsible.

Four died in the first incident late on Tuesday when a vehicle was escorting a convoy of buses between the towns of Banisa and Mandera.

Another security team from Banisa was attacked when it responded. "Upon reaching the scene, they were attacked by suspected Al Shabab fighters," Mandera police station said in a report late on Tuesday.

"The officers managed to repulse and flush them out, and rescued the two (wounded) and retrieved the bodies."

RelatedDeath toll from Kenya attack climbs to 21 – police

In the second incident, three people were killed when a public service vehicle hit another improvised device on the road at Elele Settlement in the same region, the area's Elwak Wargadud Division police station said in a report on Wednesday.

Recommended

The report did not say who had set the explosive and added that another five were wounded.

Al Shabab has been fighting for more than a decade to topple Somalia's central government.

It has attacked targets in Kenya for years to pressure the country into withdrawing troops from peacekeeping missions supporting Somalia's government.

In the last two weeks, attacks linked to Al Shabab have killed another 10 people, according to police reports.

RelatedWhy is Al Shabab making inroads into Kenya?
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu