Jack Teixeira, the US airman accused of leaking top secret Pentagon documents in an online chat forum, has pleaded not guilty to charges that could send him to prison for decades.

The 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guard IT specialist was arrested in April for allegedly orchestrating the most damaging leak of US classified documents in a decade.

He is facing six counts of retaining and transmitting national defence information. They each carry sentences of up to 10 years in prison.

Teixeira appeared before Magistrate Judge David Hennessy in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Wednesday and entered a plea of not guilty to each of the charges, according to court documents.

His lawyer asked that Teixeira be released pending trial but the judge denied the request.

Teixeira is suspected of posting the documents — some dated as recently as early March — to a private chat group on the social media platform Discord.

Some of the files later appeared on other sites, including Twitter, 4Chan and Telegram.

The documents, which soon spread across the internet, pointed to US concern over Ukraine's military capacity against Russian forces and showed Washington had apparently spied on allies Israel and South Korea, among other sensitive details.

It was the biggest such breach since the 2013 dump of National Security Agency documents by Edward Snowden and raised tough questions about access by Teixeira, a junior staffer, to high-level secrets.