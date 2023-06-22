A US army veteran has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for the murder of an Afghan refugee after he shouted anti-Islam slurs at the victim.

After a three-day trial, Dustin Passarelli was convicted in the Midwestern US state of Indiana of the murder of Mustafa Ayoubi, 32, with additional time for using a firearm.

Ayoubi was unarmed during the time of the killing, which took place in February 2019 on the west side of the city of Indianapolis. An autopsy showed Ayoubi had been shot eight times, including seven times in the back.

Following a “road rage” encounter between the two, Passarrelli followed Ayoubi off the highway to the immigrant’s apartment complex and made Islamophobic remarks, including “Go back to your country," before opening fire, according to witnesses.

In his defense, Passarrelli tried to claim post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) related to his army service had led to the shooting.