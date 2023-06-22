WORLD
2 MIN READ
Six people in critical condition, one missing after Paris blast
The explosion led to scenes of chaos and destruction in the historic Rue Saint Jacques, which runs from the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral to the Sorbonne University, just as people were heading home from work.
Six people in critical condition, one missing after Paris blast
Authorities have not yet said what caused the explosion [Photo: Reuters] / Others
June 22, 2023

Six people remained in a critical condition and one person was believed still missing, one day after a blast ripped through a street near Paris' historic Latin Quarter, the city's public prosecution office said.

"These figures may still change," prosecutor Maylis De Roeck told Reuters news agency on Thursday in a text message, adding that around 50 people had been injured in the blast, which set buildings ablaze and caused the front of one to collapse onto the street.

Of two people initially believed missing, one has been found in hospital and is being taken care of, the prosecutor said, adding: "Searches are ongoing to find the second person".

Authorities have not yet said what caused the explosion, which witnesses said had followed a strong smell of gas at the site.

Recommended

It also destroyed the facade of a building housing the Paris American Academy design school popular with foreign students.

Florence Berthout, mayor of the Paris district where the blast occurred, said 12 students who should have been in the academy's classrooms at the time had fortunately gone to visit an exhibition with their teacher.

"Otherwise the (death toll) could have been absolutely horrific," Berthout told BFM TV.

She said three children who had been passing by at the time were among the injured, although their lives were not in danger.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu