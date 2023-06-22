Turkish police has arrested a suspected Daesh terrorist in Istanbul.

Shamil Hukumatov of Tajikistan is a "high-ranking" terrorist of the Daesh-K and is believed to have been involved in new recruits for the terrorist group as well as providing them with money, security sources told Anadolu Agency on Thursday.

Sources say the Tajik government has issued an arrest warrant for Hukumatov, also known by his nom de guerre "Abu Miskin," for alleged subversive activities in the country.

Daesh formed the terror group Daesh-K, also known as IS-K, in June 2014, which includes Afghanistan, Pakistan, and other neighboring South and Central Asian countries.

According to media reports, Daesh-K head Sanaullah Ghaffari, also known as Shahab Al Muhajir, was killed in the northwestern Kunar province of Afghanistan in the first week of June.

He was responsible for a number of deadly attacks in Afghanistan, including a suicide bombing at Kabul Airport in August 2021 that killed over 180 people. The interim Taliban administration, however, has yet to confirm his death.