CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Multiple deaths, injuries as tornado rips through heat-stricken Texas
Texas and part of the southern United States have been facing storms and a severe heat wave in recent days, with temperatures topping 40 degrees Celsius.
Multiple deaths, injuries as tornado rips through heat-stricken Texas
Several cities, including Lubbock and Houston, have made air-conditioned shelters available. / Others
June 22, 2023

A powerful tornado left at least four people dead and ten injured in the southern US state of Texas, where officials and residents were already grappling with a heat wave.

"The town of Matador has experienced an unprecedented tornado bringing damaging winds," the fire service in the neighbouring city of Lubbock said in a statement posted to Twitter Thursday.

"There are four confirmed fatalities & ten total injuries," it said.

The statement said that given the high temperatures, the city had opened a cooling center for residents.

Matador, with a population of about 600, is the main city in Motley County in north Texas.

The US National Weather Service, confirming the toll, described "significant damage" on the west side of Matador with several buildings heavily damaged or destroyed.

It reported at least four tornadoes on Wednesday in Texas. Rain and strong winds also hit some cities in the state.

RelatedDeadly tornado hits southern Texas
Recommended

Power outages

A week ago a similar storm hit Perryton, also in North Texas, killing three people and injuring about 100.

Texas and part of the southern United States have been facing storms and a severe heat wave recently, with temperatures topping 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 Celsius).

Several cities, including Lubbock and Houston, have made air-conditioned shelters available.

This has also put a strain on the Texas power grid, which operates independently from the rest of the country and has seen high demand, especially in the afternoon hours, due to the heat.

On Thursday, more than 220,000 people were without power, according to Poweroutage.us, which tracks power outages across the country.

RelatedDeadly tornadoes destroy neighbourhoods in southern US
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter