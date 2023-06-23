Hospital doctors in England have announced the longest strike in the history of the state-funded National Health Service (NHS), in an ongoing row over pay.

Junior doctors - those below consultant level - will walk out for five days from 7:00 am (0600 GMT) on July 13 until the same time on July 18, the British Medical Association said on Friday.

The stoppage - just after the NHS marks its 75th anniversary - follows a 72-hour strike this month in opposition to the government's refusal to budge on its offer of a five-percent pay increase.

Medics say they have seen a 26-percent pay cut in real terms in the last 15 years, as salaries have failed to keep pace with inflation.

They want pay restored to 2008-2009 levels but the government says this would mean an average pay award of about 35 percent this year and is too costly.

Letting the NHS decline

Robert Laurenson and Vivek Trivedi, who jointly chair the BMA junior doctors' committee, said the government seemed intent on letting the NHS "decline to the point of collapse".

They highlighted a BMA survey that said more than half (53 percent) of the nearly 2,000 junior doctors who responded had received offers to move a broad in the past four months.