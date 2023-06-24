Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian gunman who opened fire on an illegal Israeli checkpoint north of Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank, lightly wounding a guard, police said while a Palestinian armed group claimed the attack.

Israeli police said on Saturday a "suspect opened fire at the security forces operating at the (Qalandia) crossing".

"The security forces operating at the crossing engaged the threat by returning fire and neutralised the terrorist. The death of the terrorist was later determined at the scene," a police statement said.

Official Palestinian news agency WAFA identified the gunman as an 18-year-old from Kafr Aqab, the northernmost Palestinian neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem.

The Al Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade, a Palestinian armed group, in a statement said "our heroic fighters... were able to directly target occupation soldiers at Qalandia checkpoint."

The Qalandia checkpoint is used by the Israeli military to control Palestinian access to occupied East Jerusalem and Israel. Israel requires Palestinians to have permits to pass through the checkpoint to occupied East Jerusalem and Israel for work, medical care, education or for religious purposes.

According to Israeli human rights organisation B'Tselem, most of the Palestinians who use the checkpoint are residents of occupied East Jerusalem separated from the city by Israel's separation wall, deemed to violate international law by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in July 2004.

Related Israel's Ben-Gvir calls for assassination of 'thousands' of Palestinians

Israel's deadly raid on Jenin

The shooting follows an escalation of violence in the occupied West Bank this week. On Monday, Israel conducted a military raid into the Jenin refugee camp, killing at least seven Palestinians, including children, and wounding at least 91 Palestinians, according to a UN statement.