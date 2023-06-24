Countries around the world are closely watching events unfolding in Russia, where a mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group posed the most serious challenge yet to President Vladimir Putin's rule.

Here is what governments are saying about the extraordinary situation taking place in Russia:

Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Wagner mutiny showed Russia was weak.

"Russia's weakness is obvious. Full-scale weakness. And the longer Russia keeps its troops and mercenaries on our land, the more chaos, pain, and problems it will have for itself later," he said in a statement on social media.

Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said it provided a "window of opportunity" for Kiev on the battlefield.

The United States

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said he spoke with his G7 and EU counterparts after Wagner fighters took control of some military facilities in southern Russia.

"The United States will stay in close coordination with Allies and partners as the situation continues to develop," Blinken wrote on Twitter.

US President Joe Biden was briefed on the situation in Russia and Washington and "will be consulting with allies and partners on these developments", National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge said.

Related Live blog: Wagner mutiny a 'window of opportunity' for Ukraine — Kiev

Europe

European Union chief Charles Michel tweeted that the bloc was "closely monitoring the situation in Russia as it unfolds. In touch with European leaders and G7 partners."

"This is clearly an internal Russian issue," he wrote, adding that "our support for Ukraine" remains "unwavering".

The bloc's diplomatic chief Josep Borrell said the EU was in "permanent contact with our ambassador in Moscow and continuing our internal consultations with our member states."

NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu said only the alliance was "monitoring the situation".

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urged "all parties to be responsible and to protect civilians."

"We're in touch with our allies as the situation evolves. I'll be speaking to some of them later today and the most important thing is for all parties to behave responsibly," he told the BBC.

"I can see my summer holiday in Crimea is approaching," said Czechia's Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, referring to the territory annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014.