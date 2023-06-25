Muscovites have expressed unease or dismissed as political theatre a standoff pitting the Kremlin against Wagner mercenaries who had vowed to descend on the capital in a "march of justice" denouncing the conduct of the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainians, on the other hand, were clearly satisfied, sometimes gleeful, at the prospect of a split in Russian ranks 16 months after the Kremlin's troops invaded their country.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, had declared that a "counter-terrorism regime" was in force, before the leader of the Wagner private militia announced that his fighters would turn back to avoid bloodshed.

Yevgeny Prigozhin had said he wanted to oust the army's top brass and "restore justice", while Putin had promised to crush the mutiny.

One Moscow resident who gave his name as Nikolai — declining like others to give his surname — watched the military take up positions to protect the city.

"It's frightening of course — you sit at home thinking about what might happen," he told Reuters news agency.

"It's disturbing, both for you and your loved ones."

Some residents found it hard to grasp the scale of events.

"It's really tough news, really unexpected. I've just come back from university. I've just done my last exam — and the news was really unexpected as I was prepping [for the exam] last night," said Vladimir, a student.

"I don't really know how to react. I haven't really got my head around it yet."

Related Wagner boss Prigozhin agrees to quit Russia in Belarus-brokered deal

'I enjoy what is happening in Russia'

In Kiev's Independence Square, packed with residents enjoying a stroll, Natalia Tanich, 48, acknowledged a certain pleasure in watching the Russian standoff.

"I enjoy what is happening in Russia. The inevitable conflict between Prigozhin and Putin was expected," she said.