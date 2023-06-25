Indian troops fired without provocation across the Line of Control [LoC] separating India and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, killing two civilians and wounding another, Pakistan's military said.

The Indian troops fired indiscriminately on a group of shepherds around noon killing one of them on the spot and critically wounding two others, the military said in a statement on Saturday.

It said one of the wounded later died at a hospital.

"The Indian Army, in a display of its usual inhumane approach towards innocent Kashmiris, opened indiscriminate fire onto a group of shepherds in Sattwal Sector," the statement said.

Pakistan identified the slain shepherds as Obaid Qayyum, 22, and Muhammad Qasim, 55.

"Both shaheeds [martyrs] are residents of village Bara Dari Tetrinote, Tehsil Hajira, District Poonch," it said, adding, "Driven by a newfound geo-political patronage, Indian forces have embarked on a plan to take innocent lives to satiate their false narratives and concocted allegations."

It was another such incident since a ceasefire in 2021 between the South Asian neighbours.

The Indian army claimed in a tweet that a team of its soldiers and police intercepted three infiltrators from the Pakistani side in the Krishna Ghati sector.

It said they "engaged" the infiltrators, who were seen "falling down" near the de facto border dividing Kashmir since 1947.

The Indian army added one Indian soldier suffered a gunshot wound.

The conflicting details given by the two sides could not immediately be reconciled.

The Pakistani military said it issued a strong protest with Indian officials and said Pakistan reserves the right to respond in a manner of its choosing to protect the lives of Kashmiri people living along the LoC.