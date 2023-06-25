In Greece’s general elections, the conservative New Democracy party led by former Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has won a landslide victory with around 80 percent of the votes counted so far.

According to the results announced by the Interior Ministry on Sunday, the New Democracy party won 40.48 percent of the votes, with SYRIZA gaining 17.85 percent, down from 20.07 percent from previous elections held on May 21.

As such, the New Democracy won an outright majority in the parliament to form a single-party government.

The social democratic PASOK party received 12.06 percent, while the Communist Party of Greece (KKE) could be the fourth largest with 7.57 percent of the votes.