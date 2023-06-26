An Iraqi soldier was killed and an officer wounded during a counter-terrorism raid in Iraq that also killed three suspected Daesh members, Baghdad's security forces have said.

Sunday's military operation in Kirkuk province, north of the Iraqi capital, targeted "three figures of the terrorist group Daesh in the Turkelan region," the security forces said in a statement.

After the suspected Daesh members were identified, Iraqi troops approached and a clash erupted, added the statement late Sunday.

The militants "were surrounded and killed, the explosive belts they were wearing were detonated", it said.

Speaking to press, Nebil Issa, Deputy Commander of Kirkuk Operations, said they received intelligence information that the terrorists were planning to infiltrate first the Turkalan village in the province and then the Kirkuk city centre.