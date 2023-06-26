US President Joe Biden has said that high-speed internet is no longer a luxury but an "absolute necessity," as he pledged that every household in the nation would have access by 2030 using cables made in the United States.

"These investments will help all Americans," he said. "We’re not going to leave anyone behind," Biden said in a White House address on Monday.

Biden announced that more than $40 billion would be distributed across the country to deliver high-speed internet in places where there's either no service, or service is too slow.

"But it’s not enough to have access — you need affordability and access," the president said, adding that his administration is working with service providers to bring down costs on what is now a household utility — like water or gas — but often remains priced at a premium.

The funding under the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program was authorised by the $1 trillion 2021 infrastructure law Biden championed. The spending will be based on a newly released Federal Communications Commission coverage map that details gaps in access.

Texas and California - the two most populous US states - top the funding list at $3.1 billion and $1.9 billion, respectively. But other, less populous states like Virginia, Alabama and Louisiana cracked the top 10 list for funding due to lack of broadband access. These states have large rural areas with less internet connectivity than their major cities.

"It's the biggest investment in high-speed internet ever. Because for today's economy to work for everyone, internet access is just as important as electricity, or water, or other basic services," Biden said.

The awards range from $27 million to US territories like US Virgin Islands to over $3.3 billion for Texas, with every state receiving a minimum of $107 million.