CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Klimt's last portrait sells for over $94M, breaking European auction record
Described as a "beautiful, rich and alluring portrait of an unnamed woman", the "Dame mit Facher" (Lady with a Fan) portrait was found on Gustav Klimt's easel in his studio when he died unexpectedly in February 1918.
Klimt's last portrait sells for over $94M, breaking European auction record
Famed for his bold, daring art nouveau paintings, Klimt was a key figure in artistic modernism at the start of the 20th century. His work has fetched some of the highest prices for any artist. / Photo: AFP
June 27, 2023

The last portrait painted by Gustav Klimt was sold in London on Tuesday for $94.35 million (74 million pounds), setting a new European art auction record.

The celebrated Austrian symbolist' "Dame mit Facher" (Lady with a Fan) went under the hammer at Sotheby's.

The previous auction record for an artwork sold in Europe was for Alberto Giacometti's "Walking Man I", which went for $82.86 million in February 2010.

Described as a "beautiful, rich and alluring portrait of an unnamed woman", the portrait was found on his easel in his studio when he died unexpectedly in February 1918 aged 55.

Helena Newman, from Sotheby's, said earlier it was painted during Klimt's artistic prime when he was producing some of his most famous and experimental works.

"Many of those works, certainly the portraits for which he is best known, were commissions," said Newman, who is in charge of Sotheby's Europe and global head of Impressionist and Modern Art.

"This, though, is something completely different — a technical tour de force, full of boundary-pushing experimentation, as well as a heartfelt ode to absolute beauty."

Other earlier record breakers include Clau de Monet's "Le bassin aux nympheas" which went for $52.14 million at Christie's in London in June 2008. Last March, Rene Magritte's "L'empire des lumieres" sold for $75.73 million at Sotheby's.

RelatedImmersive show in New York offers Klimt, Hundertwasser to art lovers
Recommended

Rare sale

Klimt portraits rarely come onto the open market. Sotheby's said the only other of the same standard — "Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer II" (1912) — sold for $87.9 million at Christie's in New York in 2006.

Two portraits are reported to have been sold privately for more than $100 million each.

"Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer II", which depicts the wife of a Jewish sugar industrialist, was one of them, and went for $150 million in 2017.

The other, "Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I", sold for $135 million in 2006 to the Neue Galerie in New York.

Although the hammer price for Tuesday's Klmit sale was $94.35 million, the unnamed buyer will pay $108.76 million when the buyer's premium — the standard fee charged by auction houses — is factored in.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards
Pig heads kept outside nine Paris mosques
1,300+ filmmakers, actors vow to refuse to work with Israeli film institutions
Gaza's Hind Rajab film at Venice targeted by hate campaign: director
Roblox to impose age controls this year following ban
After 14 years, Church of Saint Anna reopens in Syria’s Idlib
Poll finds 6 in 10 US Gen Z side with Hamas against Israel
Thousands protest Israeli genocidal war on Gaza near Venice Film Festival
Once a preserve of the rich, English is helping millions escape poverty in South Asia, new book says
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Netizens slam 'Jesus lover' Valentina Gomez for Quran sacrilege, noting it mentions Jesus 25 times
Israel accused of targeting clerics, churches to weaken Gaza’s social fabric
Ukraine has an axe to grind with Woody Allen
'Ecstasy' in Istanbul: Sami Yusuf inspires 25,000 with music and solidarity
Trump wonders how bad slavery was. History shows it was one of the worst crimes against humanity.