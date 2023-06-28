The UN Security Council [UNSC] has urged Israel and Palestine to avoid actions that can further inflame tensions in the volatile occupied West Bank, with UN particularly alarmed by "the extreme levels of settler violence" against innocent Palestinians without any provocation.

UNSC's statement on Tuesday was backed by both the United States and Russia in a moment of unity on a divisive issue, reflecting the widespread international concern at the escalating violence, especially by Israeli troops and illegal Jewish settlers.

The statement followed what UN Mideast envoy Tor Wennesland called "an alarming spike in violence" in the occupied West Bank that led to numerous Palestinian and Israeli casualties.

He warned the council that "unless decisive steps are taken now to rein in the violence, there is a significant risk that events could deteriorate further."

Wennesland said he was particularly alarmed by "the extreme levels of settler violence, including large numbers of settlers, many armed, systematically attacking Palestinian villages, terrorising communities," sometimes with support from Israeli forces.

Council members called for restraint and "encouraged additional steps to restore a durable calm and de-escalate tensions."

The United States, Israel's closest ally, supported the council statement and US deputy ambassador Robert Wood told the council that the Biden administration shares Wennesland’s alarm.

He said the United States was "horrified by the brutal terror attack against Israelis" near the occupied West Bank town of Eli on June 21 that killed four and injured several others and condemned it "in the strongest terms."

He also condemned "the recent extremist settler attacks against Palestinian civilians, which have resulted in a death, injuries, and significant damage to their property."

New illegal Jewish settlements

At a time of escalating violence, there was widespread council criticism of plans by Israel’s far-right government to build over 5,000 new homes in illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, and speed up approvals.

Wennesland warned that Israel's "relentless expansion" of illegal settlements is fuelling violence "and is impeding access by Palestinians to their land and resources, reshaping the geography of the occupied West Bank and threatening the viability of a future Palestinian state."

Wood called on Israel to refrain from building illegal settlements, evicting Palestinians and demolishing their homes, and on both parties to refrain from terrorism and incitement to violence, "all of which serve to only further inflame the situation."

