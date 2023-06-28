Confidence-building measures towards normalisation of ties between Ankara and Yerevan should continue, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday.

According to a statement by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, Pashinyan, in a phone call, congratulated Erdogan and Turkish people on the occasion of Eid al Adha, a Muslim religious holiday, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice.

The Turkish leader, for his part, expressed his wishes that the Eid "brings peace and prosperity to all humanity".